FPHL releases revised 2021 schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Prospects Hockey League released their updated schedule for the 2021 season.

Play will resume on Friday, February 19 for the Elmira Enforcers at First Arena when the team hosts Port Huron. The Prowlers will then face Elmira the next night at the Arena, both games are slated for a 7:05 pm start.

Elmira will then host the Columbus River Dragons at First Arena on Tuesday, February 23 and Wednesday the 24th at 7:05 pm. All games will follow state and county health protocols related to the virus. The Elmira Enforcers will likely address home attendance guidelines very soon.

Action concludes April 18 followed by a league approved postseason which is to be determined. The season will target a minimum of 16 games total to crown a regular season champion.

WETM-TV is proud to team up with the Elmira Enforcers to air live home games on WETM2 throughout the season, including a home game of the week.

You can see the fill schedule here via the FPHL website here: https://www.federalhockey.com/stats#/182/schedule?season_id=2512