FPHL to make major schedule announcement on Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is moving forward.

On Thursday, 18 Sports spoke with FPHL Commissioner, Don Kirnan, to discuss the immediate future of the league for this season. Kirnan shared with us that an announcement is coming Friday and there are three other teams, along with the Elmira Enforcers, working together to form a revised 2021 schedule.

The revision comes after the opening day madness that occurred in Watertown last week between the Wolves and the Enforcers. Prior to the season opener, there was an altercation between both teams which led to the cancellation of the game. Watertown has since canceled their season, leaving Elmira without opponents amid the virus.

Kirnan says the FPHL and the lead official of the league are continuing their investigation into the opening day incident.

With the league announcement looming on Friday, hear Kirnan’s words on the schedule update. Although fans are still unable to attend future games as of press time, Kirnan believes on-ice action will return by the end of February.