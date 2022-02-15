Free admission Saturday for Elmira College playoff hockey games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fans will have a chance to watch free hockey this weekend at The Domes.

Elmira College Athletics announced Tuesday that fans will receive free admission to both of the Soaring Eagles’ men’s and women’s hockey playoff games. The Domes will be the site of the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Quarterfinals for both teams. Fans are encouraged to provide a generous donation to help offset the costs involved with hosting the games Saturday.

In the opener, #3 Elmira College women’s hockey (21-2-1, 17-0-0 NEHC) will host their quarterfinal game at 3 pm. EC will face the lowest remaining seed in the tournament, a team that will be determined after Wednesday night.

The #6 ranked Elmira men’s program (17-5-2, 11-4-2 NEHC) will cap off the night at 7 pm against an opponent to be determined also after Wednesday night. Elmira will face the highest remaining seed left after the NEHC first round.

If Elmira can win in both men’s and women’s action, the Soaring Eagles would then host NEHC semifinal games the following Saturday at the same times.

