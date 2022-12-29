WINDSOR, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State’s oldest wrestling tournament is in full swing and 18 Sports has an exclusive look.

(Photo Courtesy: Janice Smith)

Take a look at some action photos from day one of action in the 65th Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament. Top teams like Horseheads, Tioga, Corning, and Waverly are a part of a 39 team field. Three different states are represented in the tournament, which wraps up tomorrow (12/29), with the first matches beginning at 9 a.m.

Tioga currently sits a top the team leader board, followed by Towanda in 8th, and Waverly in 23rd.

Final day matches are available on the Windsor Central School District YouTube channel.