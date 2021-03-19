Friday night highlights: Tioga surges past Waverly football

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football made its triumphant return to the region in the spring.
After the fall season was pushed back in New York State Section IV and V, we got our first taste of the gridiron on Friday. Check out the Friday night highlights and scoreboard listed below.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Tioga 36, Waverly 17
WG/O-M 41, Ithaca 31
Hornell 42, Letchworth/Warsaw 38
Haverling 22, MW/Bloomfield )
NCAA HOCKEY D-III
Elmira College (Men) 4, Wilkes 3
Elmira College (Women) 11, Wilkes 0
FPHL HOCKEY
Columbus 5, Elmira Enforcers 1
USPHL HOCKEY
Charleston 9, Elmira Jr. Enforcers 3