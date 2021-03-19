Friday night highlights: Tioga surges past Waverly football

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) - Thomas A. Edison is getting ready for their second season of 8-man football.

This season the Spartans have a young team with just three seniors on the team. Edison head coach Kyle Erickson tells 18 Sports that they put in a new offense this year and are working hard every day. " Very young pretty much everywhere so it's going to be a learning experience for us. We're just trying to learn. We're going to try to stick to the new offense that we're doing," said Erickson.