Future Penn State opponent San Jose State moves classes online for the fall

by: Peter Terpstra

A number of state universities in California announced they will nearly eliminate all in-person classes in the fall including one of Penn State’s non-conference football opponents.

According to California State University chancellor, San Jose State is one of 23 universities that will hold classes online in the fall.

This raises the question of whether or not those universities will be able to compete in fall sports. NCAA president Mark Emmert announced it is unlikely schools will be able to compete in sports if it is not safe enough for student-athletes to be on campus.

As of right now, there is no clear answer if Penn State will need a new week three opponent. Penn State football is set to host San Jose State on Sept. 19, 2020.

