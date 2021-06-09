Gabby Cole signs with Niagara University

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison standout Gabby Cole made her college plans official.

Cole signed her letter of intent to run hurdles and compete for the D-I Niagara University Purple Eagles. Gabby tells 18 Sports that she felt right at home on campus at Niagara, it was an opportunity she simply could not pass up.

Over the years, Cole has evolved into one of the top track & field athletes in the region. She’s thrilled to take her talents to the next level.

18 Sports take you to the signing on Wednesday in front of Cole’s family and friends.