ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling legend Gabe Dean returns to the mat.

For the first time in three years, Gabe Dean, the school’s all-time wins leader, competed. Dean won the Senior National Tournament last weekend and will again compete in the FloWrestling 8-Man invite on Halloween in Austin.

Before the big weekend, 18 Sports conducted a full interview with Dean about his next opportunities in the sport. Enjoy this exclusive full interview with Dean from this week.