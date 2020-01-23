Live Now
Senate Trial: Day 2 Opening Arguments

Gabe Planty signs with Syracuse University cross country

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – An area cross country standout will be running for the Orange.

First-team All-State pick, Gabe Planty, became the first-ever Watkins Glen runner to sign with Syracuse University men’s cross country on Thursday. In front of a capacity crowd of family, friends, and team members, Planty signed the dotted line to make his college choice official.

Planty just set three indoor-track school records and placed fourth in the two-mile run at the New Balance Games in Manhattan.

Planty is thrilled to join the defending ACC champions and run for a top-level school that’s close to home. Thursday was a dream realized for Planty. 18 Sports takes you to the signing at Watkins Glen in Seneca nation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now