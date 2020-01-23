Gabe Planty signs with Syracuse University cross country

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – An area cross country standout will be running for the Orange.

First-team All-State pick, Gabe Planty, became the first-ever Watkins Glen runner to sign with Syracuse University men’s cross country on Thursday. In front of a capacity crowd of family, friends, and team members, Planty signed the dotted line to make his college choice official.

Planty just set three indoor-track school records and placed fourth in the two-mile run at the New Balance Games in Manhattan.

Planty is thrilled to join the defending ACC champions and run for a top-level school that’s close to home. Thursday was a dream realized for Planty. 18 Sports takes you to the signing at Watkins Glen in Seneca nation.