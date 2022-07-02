ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A regional travel lacrosse team had a special opportunity.

Thursday night, the Gaffer Elite travel lacrosse program held its annual alumni night in Painted Post. Former Gaffer players from the senior level team, many who also played at Corning High School, visited to share stories and wisdom about the game.

Coached by hall of famer and legendary Corning leader, Bob Streeten, the Gaffer Elite’s soaked up all of the knowledge and event played against some of the alums. It was old school vs. new school, which always creates a unique conversation of who could be the victors.

18 Sports had the opportunity to talk with Streeten and members of the team prior to their final tournament after July 4th for the summer. A summer that’s been filled with success and true growth in lacrosse.