Gary Cramer continues to inspire at Alabama

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s as caring as he is competitive for champions of life.

Gary Cramer, a 1980 graduate of Horseheads High School, is the football life coach at the University of Alabama for the Crimson Tide. Since 2005, Cramer has helped, guided, and inspired hundreds of football players and fellow colleagues in Tuscaloosa.

Cramer’s genuine approach to life for players during and after football has achieved sustained success under head coach, Nick Saban. In all, five national championships have been won and dozens of players have moved on to professionally. Alabama is currently ranked number one in the country and they’re knocking on the door for another this year.

From life goals, challenges, and living with purpose, Cramer continues to be a positive force for Alabama and the entire Crimson Tide faithful.

In a special Zoom interview with 18 Sports, we dive into Cramer’s career and the impact he’s made on everyone around him. We’ll have plenty more with Cramer in the coming days on 18 Sports, but for now, take a closer look at how he became a permanent fixture for Alabama under coach Saban.