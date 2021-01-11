Gary Cramer gives Twin Tiers honorary Alabama distinction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Monday night, a Horseheads grad will be a part of the college football championship.

Gary Cramer, a 1980 Horseheads High School graduate, is the life football coach for the University of Alabama football program. In his 15 years at the school, Cramer has helped The Crimson Tide to a staggering five national titles since 2009. Now, the program will fight for number six.

Kickoff is set for 8 pm between top-ranked Alabama and the Ohio State Buckeyes on ESPN. Before the big start to the biggest college football game of the entire year, Cramer gives 18 Sports a special honorary distinction for the entire Twin Tiers.

Cramer is proud to be a part of history but even prouder to share it with the support and love from his home area.