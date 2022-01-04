Gary Cramer reflects on getting back to national title game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Alabama Crimson Tide and Gary Cramer return to the big show.

Cramer, the life football coach for Alabama, returns to the national championship this upcoming Monday night. The Crimson Tide (13-1) ranked number in the country, will play rival third-ranked Georgia (13-1) in Indianapolis. It will be a rematch of the SEC Championship game from early December, a game that Alabama cruised to victory, 41-24.

For Cramer, who has won six national crowns under head coach Nick Saban and his staff, the team is going to prepare like they always have heading into the game. The key, continue to excel and perform at the highest level possible. The defending national champions would like nothing more than to win it all again.

Kickoff is slated for 8 pm on ESPN Monday night. Cramer has been in his role at Alabama since 2005. He believes the game is about more than winning, it’s about building better people who love the game.

“You pour your life into these young men and prepare them for life after the clock hits zero,” Cramer said.

“That’s what we really are seeing, that’s where our greatest reward comes,” added Cramer. But, it never hurts getting some hardware for all of their effort.

“Winning crystal trophies and College Football Championships (CFP) is pretty sweet.” And on Monday, Cramer and Alabama could see more crystal come their way once again.