HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 1980 Horseheads graduate Gary Cramer continues to make a difference.

The Life Football Coach at The University of Alabama and The Crimson Tide has won six national championships and is a vital force in developing players into better people. Cramer, who’s been at Alabama since 2005, has worked directly with Nick Saban, who’s considered one of the greatest coaches of all-time. Saban has the most NCAA D-I football team titles in history with seven.

In August, Cramer returned to his former school to provide some motivational words for the Blue Raiders of today. Now, in its entire raw form, we give you the full speech from that day.

Watch the full speech as Alabama is once again ranked number one in the country in the latest AP Poll. The Crimson Tide (5-0) will face Texas A&M (3-2) Saturday at 8 pm on CBS.