Gavin Elston wins Ernie Davis Award

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the most coveted high school football award in the Twin Tiers.

The annual Ernie Davis Award, given to the top area high school football player in the Elmira region, was presented to a standout running back. Horseheads senior, Gavin Elston, is this year’s winner after a monster season.

Elston racked up 23 total touchdowns with 1,500 yards rushing, including a six-touchdown game against Vestal. The 2019 Ernie Davis All-Star is a leader on and off the field and makes Horseheads a winner of the award for the second consecutive year.

Maurice Rankins Jr. won last year’s Ernie Davis Award. Elston’s win marks the first time Horseheads has won back-to-back since Nate Watkins won in 1997 and Matt Tunison in 1998. Tunison shared the honor with Edison’s Chris Mallette that year.

Elston will take his talents to a different sport next year when he plays lacrosse at Manhattan College.

Also of major note at the Elmira Holiday Inn Thursday, Corning standout linebacker, Seth Hogue, won this year’s Joe Stephens 5C Courage Award. The award is named in honor of the late-great Joel Stephens, who exemplified the great qualities of Courage, Christianity, Compassion, Character, and Commitment while at Elmira Notre Dame in the 1990’s.

Stephens was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and played minor league baseball before receiving an offer to play at Syracuse University. Sadly, Stephens’ health declined before playing for the Orange.

Davis, who was the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961, was a star at Elmira Free Academy in multiple sports.

Both Davis and Stephens were taking from us far too soon, Davis died from leukemia in 1963. Stephens passed away from cancer in 1998.

We take you to the special awards ceremony honoring the past and present. Preserving the memories of Davis and Stephens while creating new ones for Elston and Hogue.