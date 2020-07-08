Geoff Bodine discusses no NASCAR this summer at WGI

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former NASCAR winner at Watkins Glen and racing legend weighs in a very difficult decision.

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced changes to their upcoming schedule for the season. For the first time in 35 years, the circuit will not hold their summer classic in August. Due to the coronavirus travel restrictions for those coming into the state, the circuit made the decision to change The Go Bowling at The Glen race on August 16th and move it to Dayton’a Road Course instead.

Chemung native and one of the 50 Greatest NASCAR Drivers ever, Geoff Bodine, discusses the impact that no race will have on the region. Bodine, who won at Watkins Glen International in 1996, helped usher in the return of the sport ten years earlier and the rest is history.