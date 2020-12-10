Geoff Bodine makes Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WETM) – A local racing legend is now a part of a major hall of fame.

Chemung native, Geoff Bodine, well-known for his stellar career in NASCAR, will be inducted into the Bobsled and Skeleton Hall of Fame in Lake Placid. Bodine was instrumental in helping build faster sleds for Team USA with the infamous “Bo-Dyn” project after his career in motor racing came to a close.

Bodine helped Team USA win gold in the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver with the use of their designed sled in the four-man race.

Geoff was the 1982 Winston Cup Series Rookie of The Year and went on to win races at The Daytona 500 and Watkins Glen International, his home track. Bodine was also named one of the 50 Greatest NASCAR Drivers of all-time.

18 Sports congratulates Bodine, who’s appeared regularly on our NASCAR special show, “The Glen All-Access” each August in preps for NASCAR at Watkins Glen International.

