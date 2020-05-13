Geoff Bodine relives NASCAR’s return to WGI in 1986

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 21 years is a long time to wait for a return.

In 1986, NASCAR returned to Watkins Glen International for the first time in over two decades. The exciting race, The Bud at The Glen, saw the late-great Tim Richmond take home the checkered flag. But, it was one local racer who made headlines for the Twin Tiers.

Chemung native, Geoff Bodine, led a race-high 32 laps before having car trouble which pushed him down to a 19th place finish. That previous fall, Bodine helped usher in the return of NASCAR to Watkins Glen. A race that has taken the sport and country by storm to this very day.

Although Bodine didn’t win in 1986, ten years later he made his Watkins Glen dream come true by winning the big race.

For the first time ever, in his own words, Bodine gives us full detail on that true monumental sports moment in Twin Tiers history. Go back to August 10, 1986 and the day that shaped NASCAR and local sports forever.