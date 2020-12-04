George Batrowny remembers Dick Senko

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to remember Elmira legend, Dick Senko.

George Batrowny, a longtime coaching colleague and friend of Senko, gives us his special memories of working with the Elmira icon. Batrowny, who coached with Senko for 18 seasons at Elmira Free Academy in football, recalls working with Senko who simply made you better.

On Friday, Batrowny spoke with 18 Sports over the phone for his special words about his longtime colleague.

Senko passed away earlier this week after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease in Florida. He was 75. Senko was the head football coach at EFA from 1975-2003 and won 198 career games helping shape student-athletes for life.

