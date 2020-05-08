Giants 2020 Schedule: Team kicks off season in primetime

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The NFL released the full 2020 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday night.

The Giants have a unique schedule, starting with their very first game. Rather than beginning the season against Dallas, which they’ve done each of the last five years, they get to start the new campaign at home, under the Monday night lights, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is the team’s full schedule, complete with time and air location as well as the opponents record from 2019:

Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) Monday Night Football 8 p.m. – ESPN

Week 2: @ Chicago Bears (8-8) 1 p.m. – CBS

Week 3: vs. San Francisco 49ers (13-3) 1 p.m. – Fox

Week 4: @ Los Angeles Rams (9-7) 4:05 p.m. – Fox

Week 5: @ Dallas Cowboys (8-8) 4:25 p.m. – CBS

Week 6: vs. Washington Redskins (3-13) 1 p.m. – Fox

Week 7: @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) Thursday Night Football 8:20 p.m. – Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) Monday Night Football 8:15 p.m. – ESPN

Week 9: @ Washington Redskins (3-13) 1 p.m. – Fox

Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) 1 p.m. – Fox

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) 1 p.m. – Fox

Week 13: @ Seattle Seahawks (11-5) 4:05 p.m. – Fox

Week 14: vs. Arizona Cardinals (5-10) 1 p.m. – Fox

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns (6-10) 1 p.m. CBS

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens (14-2) 1 p.m. – Fox

Week 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys (8-8) 1 p.m. – Fox

Last year, the Giants were tied for the second-easiest schedule in the league. This year, things are obviously different.

This is the first time since 2014 they will begin their season on Monday night. That game represents and very early must-win for a team that has started 0-2 in six of the last seven seasons.

The team will travel to the west coast twice, opening the month of October against the Rams, and the month of December against the Seahawks — playoff team a year ago.

The team’s schedule within their division is interesting, in that they only face one NFC East team after their week 11 bye, essentially taking control of the division out of their hands depending on their record at that point.

Second-year man Daniel Jones will have his fair share of exciting Quarterback match ups. He’ll face future Hall of Famer Tom Brady with his new team in Tampa Bay, first overall draft pick Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on his home turf in Baltimore.

Also highlighted on the schedule for Giants and Browns fans alike — Week 15 — Odell Beckham Junior’s first game against the Giants since being traded back in 2018.

The team’s re-imagined and hopefully improved offensive line will get the ultimate test in 2020. Here’s is the short list of pass rushers they will face:

Demarcus Lawrence (DAL)

Myles Garrett (CLE)

Nick Bosa (SF)

Aaron Donald (LAR)

Khalil Mack (CHI)

The team will also face a plethora of top-10 draft picks including Washington’s Chase Young, Cinci’s Joe Burrow, and do-it-all linebacker Isaiah Simmons who was drafted by the Cardinals eighth overall.

