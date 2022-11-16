ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s Joe Gilbert Watch is one for the record books.

Gilbert, the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and proud Horseheads native, coached in the most watched NFL International game of all-time. Last Sunday, the Bucs beat the Seattle Seahawks in Germany 21-16. The NFL released the viewership numbers and a total of 5.8 million were tallied on both television and digital platforms.

The Buccaneers are now (5-5) and sit in first place in the NFC South. This week, a well-deserved bye comes for Tampa Bay. Next game for the Bucs is November 27 at the Cleveland Browns.

Gilbert is in his fourth season as the offensive line coach for the Buccaneers. Joe won a Super Bowl two years ago with the Buccaneers and the franchise is once again hoping to earn another this year.

Stick with 18 Sports as we follow the progress of Joe Gilbert and the Bucs each week throughout the NFL season.