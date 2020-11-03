Gilbert and Tampa Bay set for New York Giants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for Monday Night Football.

Gilbert, in his second season as the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has helped the team to first place (5-2) as they prepare for the New York Giants on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm in East Rutherford on ESPN.

18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Gilbert in preparation for Monday night’s game, a game that the team is razor-sharp focused on. Gilbert also discusses the one game, one week at a time approach they are taking to maximize their overall effort.

Gilbert was the keynote speaker at the first annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards in 2017 and has spent several years in the game as a coach on the college and professional level.