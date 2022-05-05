ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Joe Gilbert continues to make history in football.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won a Super Bowl two seasons ago with the franchise. Now, it’s time to go international. The Horseheads and Hamilton College football alum will coach for the Bucs in the first-ever NFL game in Germany this season.

Tampa Bay will square off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 13 at 9:30 am. The game will be played in Munich and is an effort to grow the game globally by the NFL.

In a statement provided to 18 Sports, Gilbert describes the excitement about playing internationally.

“It is always a great experience to play overseas. Especially, in an entirely new place like Munich, Germany which will be great for us and the fans. It will be a lot of fun,” Gilbert said.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will return to Tampa Bay for another season for the Bucs after initially announcing his retirement this offseason. The Bucs dropped a tough season-ending loss 30-27 loss to eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Rams.

Bruce Arians stepped down as head coach of the Bucs after three seasons and Todd Bowles was named the new leader in March. Tampa Bay will look to build off of their (13-4) overall record last season.