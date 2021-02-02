Gilbert discusses Chiefs battle in the Super Bowl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for the big game.

Horseheads Joe Gilbert will take the sideline for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the head offensive line coach this Sunday. In his second season, the Bucs clawed their way all to the Super Bowl and will play the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm on CBS.

Gilbert is thrilled to get the shot to make local football history. For the first time in 20 years, a Horseheads resident has the opportunity to win a Super Bowl ring. In 2001, Shaka Arnold won a ring with the Baltimore Ravens as a member of their public relations department. The Ravens cruised to a 34-7 win over the Giants.

In an exclusive interview with 18 Sports, Gilbert discusses the Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Plus, make sure to watch our Joe Gilbert Super Bowl special on Saturday night at 8 pm on mytwintiers.com/sports.

