Gilbert on Tom Brady being behind Tampa Bay line

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Joe Gilbert faces a new future in Tampa.

Gilbert, the head offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, enters his second season for the Bucs. But this year, the entire franchise will be seeing a new quarterback in town. Last week, the football world was shaken when Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay.

Brady, 42, left the New England Patriots after winning six Super Bowls that spanned 20 years with the franchise. Now, Gilbert’s offensive lineman will take on the task of protecting one of the all-time greats in the game.

18 Sports spoke with Gilbert on the significance and impact that Brady will bring to the Buccaneers.

