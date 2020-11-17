Gilbert Watch – Joe Gilbert continues to shine in Tampa Bay

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports starts a new segment honoring one of our own football greats.

Joe Gilbert, a Horseheads native, is the current offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League (NFL). Each week, 18 Sports will highlight Gilbert’s progress with the team and some notable statistics related to the overall performance of the franchise on the field.

Gilbert, who spent years in the college ranks and with the Indianapolis Colts in the same role, is a true example of what hard work will get you at the highest level. The Bucs are currently ranked third in the NFL in overall offense behind Gilbert’s lineman, who also block for the legendary quarterback, Tom Brady.

The Bucs next game will be this Monday when they host the Rams on Monday Night Football. Enjoy this week’s Gilbert Watch, as Joe continues his second overall season in Tampa Bay. The team currently sits in second place in their division with a (7-3) overall record. (Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)