Gilbert Watch – Tampa Bay set to play Super Bowl champs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a tough week on the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Horseheads native, Joe Gilbert.

On Monday Night Football, the Bucs dropped a tough 27-24 loss to the Rams at home. Gilbert, the offensive line coach for Tampa Bay (7-4), must now help ready the line for the defending Super Bowl Champions. The Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) will be in Tampa this weekend, and the Bucs must stop perhaps the most dynamic offensive attack in the NFL.

The Buccaneers currently sit at fourth in the entire NFL in total first downs with 242, behind Gilbert’s lineman. A team that can move the ball at will with quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay will need a near-perfect performance to take down the reigning league champions, Kansas City, on Sunday.

Kickoff for Gilbert and Tampa Bay is set for 4:25 pm on CBS with limited attendance in the stadium.