CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Local combat sports promotion Gladius Fights is returning to Cortland.

Gladius Fights 43 will take place on Saturday, June 10th at the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex in Cortland, New York. The Gladius 43 card features several local fighters, including a hometown fighter in the main event. Brojo MMA coach Zach Burhans will compete in the main event. 135 pound MMA Champion Kara Hoad will defend her title against Joan Nelson. Hoad is a Cameron Mills native and a coach at 5th Round Fitness in Elmira. Several other fighters on the card are looking for a win close to home like Mansfield native Luke Kelly, Elmira’s Jeremy Post, and more.

Local professional fighter Matt “Babyface” Phillips believes, this card is full of great fights and will be memorable for fans.

“You can expect fireworks, said Phillips. We’ve got a huge lineup of great fights. It’s going to be a great show with a huge crowd.”

Phillips joined Twin Tiers Overtime two weeks ago to preview the event and his upcoming BYB Extreme Fighting Series debut in London, England.

Below is an updated look at the Gladius Fights 43 card (*Not in order of the fights*):

145 lbs K1 Championship – Isaiah Ket vs. Dillon Yarka

135 lbs MMA Championship – Kara Hoad vs. Joan Nelson

135 lbs MMA Championship – Oliver Poisson vs Tim Fargo

155 lbs MMA – Skylar Rasmussen vs. Luke Kelly

145 lbs K1 – Aaron Buckley vs. Mitch White

140 lbs K1 – Mason Lewis vs. Abdullah Shaikh

155 lbs Pro K1 – Elmira native Jeremy Post vs. Jeremy Gregory

155 lbs Pro K1 – Michael Carson vs Chris Figeuroa

130 lbs K1 – Cameron Johnson vs Chris Schilling

Super HW – Travis Streeter vs Joshua Depace

Zach Burhans will compete in the Main Event!

For more information on Gladius Fights 43, visit the Gladius Fights Facebook page or gladiuscombat.com.

18 Sports and Twin Tiers Overtime will have more on Gladius Fights 43 in the coming weeks.