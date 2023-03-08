HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – MMA and Kickboxing promotion Gladius Fights is set for a big return to The L in Horseheads.

(Photo Courtesy: Gladius Fights Facebook)

This past November Gladius Fights packed in a large crowd at The L venue in Horseheads for Gladius Fights 41, featuring Elmira native Matt “Babyface” Phillips. Phillips won the main event over Issac Poteat via knockout. This time, the promotion is returning to The L for Gladius Fights 42, featuring several fighters from around the Twin Tiers.

Gladius Fights 42 returns to Horseheads this Saturday, March 11th at 6 p.m. The card will feature fighters from around New York and Pennsylvania, as well as fighters from the Twin Tiers. Corning native Chase Bailey will take on Curtis Fields in a high stakes main event, with the winner becoming number one contender for the 155 pound vacant MMA title. 140 pound K1 champion Kara Hoad-Force will defend her title against Paige Shutter of Seneca Falls, N.Y. Hoad-Force is unbeaten in K1 is originally from Cameron Mills, while working as a coach at 5th Round Fitness MMA in Elmira. Mansfield, P.A. native Luke Kelly will also be in action in the 155 pound MMA division against a tough standout wrestler from Dover, P.A, Mason Lewis.

Corning’s Chase Bailey will be returning to Gladius Fights for the first time since his knockout win over Aiden Rubeck in 2019. Bailey says he is more motivated than ever to compete in the main event.

“It’s definitely gives me a lot of motivation, said Bailey. It is a bigger step up than I was expecting, but I am definitely putting in all of the work to prepare for the opportunity. For me it will be one of the loudest and best events I have been a part of.”

Cameron Mills native Kara Hoad-Force felt similar to Bailey in excitement about the event. Hoad-Force says defending her title in front of friends and family is the most meaningful.

“It is awesome, it’s so great to see all of the hometown crowd come in, said Hoad-Force. When you hear the crowd cheering and screaming, it just enhances all of your emotions.”

Limited tickets are still available at gladiuscombat.com . The Gladius Fights 42 weekend begins with weigh-ins on Friday, March 10th at Rosar Grill at 6 p.m. The weekend, then concludes with fight night on Saturday, March 11th at The L in Horseheads. Doors are open to the public at 5 p.m. and fights begin at 6 p.m.

If you would like to take a special look back at the previous event, Gladius Fights 41, Twin Tiers Overtime has an exclusive look https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/twin-tiers-overtime-episode-37-a-special-look-at-gladius-41-featuring-fighters-matt-phillips-issac-poteat-and-jeremy-post/ from November 2022.

Stick with 18 Sports and Twin Tiers Overtime for more on Gladius Fights 42 throughout the next week.