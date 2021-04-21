Glen Patterson named new Junior Enforcers head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new bench boss will lead Elmira’s junior hockey team.

The Elmira Junior Enforcers have named Glen Patterson its new head coach. Patterson will conclude his playing career when the Ignite Cup finishes up next weekend as a member of the Federal league’s Elmira Enforcers. Game one of a five-game series begins Friday night at First Arena, opening puck slated for 7:05 pm.

Patterson served as an assistant on the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League) Junior Enforcers last season helping the team reach the national final pool. A six-year professional hockey player, Patterson is thrilled to take over the program which endured so much this past season through the virus and playing regular season games on the road.

“I have seen and felt as a player how much the Elmira fans and community support local hockey,” Patterson said in a release provide by the team.

“They embraced the Jr. Enforcers even though Covid forced us to play nearly our entire season on the road. I love playing here and I am thrilled by the opportunity to coach here.”

Patterson added that Elmira is the perfect home for his hockey future.

“I guarantee our fans one thing: We will play an exciting brand of hockey bringing one hundred percent effort on every shift every night,” Patterson continued. “With our fan support, a first-class facility in First Arena, and the player amenities we offer, we can build on the success of last season.”