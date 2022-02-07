Go Bowling returning as sponsor for NASCAR at WGI

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Super Bowl event of racing in the Twin Tiers will see a familiar name.

Go Bowling will return as the title sponsor for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International in August. This will mark the fifth year that Go Bowling will work with WGI and look to enhance the fan experience even more in 2022. The deal will be a multi-year extension with the track.

NASCAR returned last August after a one-year hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle Larson took home the checkered flag after Chase Elliott won the previous two races at The Glen.

This year’s NASCAR race weekend will be later in the summer. Watkins Glen International will host the acclaimed circuit August 17th through the 21st with The Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR race capping off the week on Sunday. It will be the latest NASCAR race in track history for the month of August.