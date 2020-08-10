Goalie Troy Passingham departs from Enforcers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A veteran goalie is leaving the Elmira Enforcers.

Troy Passingham, who was signed two seasons ago as a utility goalie and emerged into a stable stopper in the cage, will now move to play in Europe. Passingham secured the first shutout in franchise history for Elmira, and is heading to play for the Bulldogs de liege franchise in the BeNe League.

Troy leaves the FPHL for Europe toting a 3.08 Goals Against Average and a .924 save percentage. A full release from the Enforcers is posted below, along with comments from Elmira Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols.