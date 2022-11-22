CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Connor Godwin continues his rise in baseball.

Godwin, who signed a free agent deal with the LA Dodgers system this past year at pitcher, continues to help the next generation of local talent. On Tuesday, Godwin teamed up with the Sandlot Sports Academy in Corning for a special youth baseball clinic. Not only were future players learning techniques, families also had the opportunity to give back.

Players were encouraged to bring donations for the local SPCA and animal shelters. Godwin, who trained for years at Sandlot, is honored to give back to the community he truly loves.

“Help some kids out, pretty cheap clinic for them, just coming out and have fun and learn a few things if I can teach them anything,” Godwin said.

Like many in the Twin Tiers, Connor shares the passion of helping animals.

“Give something to the animal shelters, I’m a big animal lover,” added Godwin. Tuesday night was a night to remember for Godwin who is all about bettering the region. “Have some fun, play some baseball, shelters get a little bit of help too…everybody wins.”

Godwin, a standout at Horseheads High School, went on to stardom in junior college at the College of Central Florida. The big right hander threw 47 strikeouts in 38 innings as a freshman.

Godwin, who stands 6’4″ and at 207 pounds, earned the opportunity to pitch in the MLB Draft League this past summer. The 20 year-old threw five innings for the Keys going (1-1) with seven strikeouts.

Godwin was designated to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) this past August, the rookie ball affiliate of the Dodgers. Connor did not make an appearance with the ACL Dodgers yet, but the future is bright for one the region’s top talents.