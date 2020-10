ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - One of the area's top sports organizations is looking for your help.

The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame, based in the Arnot Mall by the main entrance, is accepting nominations for the 2020-21 year. For the first time ever, the Elmira Express athletic program will be able to see their standout student-athletes up for nomination. Elmira High School officially merged athletic programs in 2011.