ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira Pioneers were honored by the PGCBL and followed up with a road win.

The PGCBL honored two Elmira Pioneers with West Division honors, on Monday. Following the awards, Elmira picked up a 6-1 win over Niagara. Elmira utility player Matt Granato earned PGCBL Player of the Week and Devin Murray was named West Division Pitcher of the Week. Granato batted .500 with 7 hits, 5 runs, and 4 RBIs on the week. On the mound, Murray continued his dominant season with 0 earned runs, 16 strikeouts, and a 0.67 WHIP, in 9 innings of work.

Murray has only pitched against Newark this season; throwing 14 innings, winning 2, saving 1, striking out 21, and allowing 8 hits. Pilots hitters bat under .200 against Murray and have not registered a run.

In addition to the awards, the Pios defeated the Niagara Power on the road. Elmira fell behind 1-0 in the 2nd inning, but powered past Niagara with 4 runs in 3 innings. PGCBL Player of the Week Matt Granato padded his stats, going 2 for 5, with a 2-RBI triple. The Freehold, New Jersey native posted 3 RBIs and a run at the plate. Jake Kelleher and Brody Bartenstein added to Granato’s success on offense. Kelleher went 3 for 4 with 3 runs, while Corning’s Bartenstein went 2 for 3 and scored a run of his own.

The Pioneers return to Dunn Field tomorrow night to host Batavia at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night at the historic ballpark.