ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Very few people in the world get to a live a dream.

Elmira’s Greg Tranter, a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan, is living his. Over the weekend, Tranter was a special guest at Barnes & Noble in Big Flats signing his new book The Buffalo Bills – An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team.

The turnout for the signing was special for Greg and fans alike. For over 50 years, Tranter has lived the life of being a loyal Buffalo Bills fan. He is known for having the world’s largest Buffalo Bills merchandise collection, which he donated to the Buffalo History Museum a few years ago.

Tranter’s co-author, Budd Bailey, was unable to attend Saturday’s book signing but without question played a huge role in the success of the finished product. Bailey is a well-known Buffalo sports writer who covered the Bills and other major sports franchises in his hall of fame career before his retirement.

For Tranter, his favorite moment reflecting back on the process of creating the new book was all about the fans.

“They get to read the book which brings fresh memories back to them,” Tranter said. “Times that they got to spend at the stadium or watching them on TV.”

For one reader, it was a special memory that will stay with him forever.

“As one of my friends said, I watched a game on TV in black and white and now I’m seeing them in color for the first time in the book,” added Tranter.

The Buffalo Bills – An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team is available at Barnes & Noble stories and online at Barnes & Noble.com here https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/buffalo-bills-budd-bailey-and-greg-tranter/1143653236?ean=9781681064499

The book is also available on Amazon.com here: https://www.amazon.com/Buffalo-Bills-Illustrated-Timeline-Storied/dp/1681064499/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1696288131&refinements=p_27%3AGreg+Tranter&s=books&sr=1-1