Grega, Gaiotti earn District IV Volleyball MVP’s

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area standouts have earned top honors in volleyball.

Pennsylvania District IV Volleyball released their all-star selections and MVP’s. North Penn/Liberty standout, Charisma Grega, won MVP in Class A while Canton’s Annie Gaiotti took home the MVP in Class AA. Both were crucial parts of their respective District IV Championship teams.

Grega, a senior, had over 130 kills this season and also earned the MVP in the Northern Tier League (NTL) for NP/Liberty, who didn’t participate in states this year due to the virus. Gaiotti helped the Warriors win their first-ever home state playoff game before falling in the PIAA state quarterfinals.

18 Sports congratulates each student-athlete on their accomplishments and in their seasons.