Griffin Huff signs with Lafayette College men’s soccer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning soccer standout has signed to the Division I level.

Goalie Griffin Huff signed with Lafayette College on Thursday in front of friends and family. The signing culminated a long journey for Huff, who secured 20 varsity shutouts in the cage during his career.

Lafayette had a perfect regular season before falling in the Patriot League Championship in the fall.

Huff was an All-State performer for the Hawks and has continued to be a positive force for the program. 18 Sports takes you to the signing and hear from Huff himself, a player who’s thrilled for the next big opportunity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now