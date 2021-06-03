Griffin Huff signs with Lafayette College men’s soccer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning soccer standout has signed to the Division I level.

Goalie Griffin Huff signed with Lafayette College on Thursday in front of friends and family. The signing culminated a long journey for Huff, who secured 20 varsity shutouts in the cage during his career.

Lafayette had a perfect regular season before falling in the Patriot League Championship in the fall.

Huff was an All-State performer for the Hawks and has continued to be a positive force for the program. 18 Sports takes you to the signing and hear from Huff himself, a player who’s thrilled for the next big opportunity.