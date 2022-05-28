ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse star has a shot at winning it all again.

Corning High School graduate Seth Grottenthaler will play for another NCAA D-III Men’s Lacrosse title Sunday as a member of the RIT program. The Tigers (21-1) will square off with Union (18-2) at 1 pm tomorrow in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The game will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Sunday is a rematch of a close regular season battle, a game that RIT outlasted the Dutchmen 14-13 on April 9.

RIT is the defending D-III national champion after winning their first in school history in 2021. The Tigers rocked Tufts 26-15 in the NCAA semis, Grottenthaler secured one assist in the victory last week.

Grottenthaler, a sophomore midfielder, has played in 13 games this season. Seth has notched five goals in his last four games. For the year, Grottenthaler has 10 goals and six assists with five total ground balls.