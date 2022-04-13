ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local lacrosse standout hit the stat sheet in college.

Corning grad Seth Grottenthaler scored his first goal of the season in RIT men’s lacrosse’s 14-13 home win over #4 Union on Saturday. RIT (10-1) is ranked third in the latest national rankings.

The Tigers are the defending NCAA Division III national champs. In the 2021 final, RIT outlasted Salisbury 15-14 in double OT for the national title.

Grottenthaler, a sophomore midfielder, has played in two games this season. For his career, Grottenthaler has three goals and is played in nine total games.

RIT is next in action at Ithaca College (9-2) Wednesday night at 7 pm.

(PHOTO: RIT Athletics)