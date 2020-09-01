Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo’s time in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s considered one of the all-time greats in the sport of basketball.

Dikembe Mutombo went on to stardom in the NBA and excelled at Georgetown University. As fate would have it, Mutombo developed strong ties with Elmira and one of his lifelong friends at Georgetown, Charlie Burke.

Without speaking full English yet, Mutombo became great friends with Elmira’s, Burke, after living across the hallway at the dorms in Georgetown. Over time, their relationship grew and in 1988 Mutombo made a trip to Elmira with Burke.

On that trip, Mutombo, who went on to become a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, played a pickup game of basketball with Burke at Grove Park. Mutombo went on to become an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of The Year.

At over seven-feet tall, Mutombo always had a large presence in the game. But, off the court, it’s what he’s done for humanity that’s set him a part from his peers. Burke, the Executive Vice President of Sales at Swift Glass, sits on the board for the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation.

Go back to 1988 with this classic footage of one of the greatest to ever play the game, Dikembe Mutombo, at Grove Park in Elmira.