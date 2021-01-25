Hall of Famer Marv Levy gives Buffalo Bills inspiring words

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s a legend in every sense of the word.

Hall of Fame football coach, Marv Levy, best known for his leadership during the Buffalo Bills’ 1990’s Super Bowl runs, spoke with NBC Elmira on Monday. Levy, who guided the Bills to four consecutive AFC Championship appearances in that decade, is now 95, but you would never think that after talking to him.

The Bills of today dropped a tough AFC Championship loss to the defending Super Bowl Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday night. Levy, who’s been a prominent fixture for the Bills for decades, is also well-known for his motivational writings and speeches to the teams he coached in an effort to help them perform at the highest level.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, and a two-time NFL Coach of The Year, Levy still holds the Bills all-time wins mark with (112).

In an exclusive interview, listen to Levy’s words from his Illinois home on the future of the Buffalo Bills. And, perhaps most importantly, his advice for the team and the city of Buffalo after a very tough loss.

