Hamlin wins chaotic NASCAR cut-off race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, holding off Chase Elliott on the second overtime restart that knocked Brad Keselowski out of the playoffs.

Elliott managed to finish second and advanced to the round of eight on points when Keselowski, whom he’d been dueling with all afternoon, got boxed in on the restart and lost too many spots.

In a bit of irony, it was Keselowski who helped bring out the caution on the first try for the green-white-checkered finish when he got into Daniel Suarez. The field was nearing the start-finish line but the caution light came on before the leader took the white flag, forcing a second overtime.