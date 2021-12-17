Hannah Shaddock signs with D-I UMASS Lowell lacrosse

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse standout Hannah Shaddock made a dream come true Friday.

Shaddock signed her letter of intent to play D-I lacrosse for UMASS Lowell in the America East Conference in front of friends and family. A standout goalie, Shaddock has been a four-year varsity starter for the Hawks in the Crystal City. Incidentally, UMASS Lowell’s school nickname is the River Hawks, extending the Hawk tradition for Shaddock.

Hannah has also earned Section IV All-Star status along with offseason accolades on the national scene making her one of the most sought after recruits at her position. Shaddock was invited to the Brine National Cup Championship in Tampa this past fall. She helped lead the team a national cup title and was recognized as one of the best goaltenders in her age bracket in the country by ESPN.

Shaddock was also a nominee for the Under Armour All-American Spotlight team in 2020. Hannah will be majoring in pre-law and politics at UMASS Lowell. Hear from Shaddock on realizing a dream Friday in Corning.