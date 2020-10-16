Happy 17 years at WETM, Chuck Brame

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend is one for celebration.

18 Sports proudly recognizes the 17th WETM anniversary for sports anchor and reporter, Chuck Brame. A native of Watkins Glen, Brame has been at the station since 2003, working his way up the ladder from news photographer and editor to now, weekend sports anchor and reporter. This weekend marks the 17th straight year of service to the community for Brame.

Chuck continues to shine for our sports team and the entire Twin Tiers as a true local personality who gives everything he has. You can watch Brame on 18 Sports on the weekends at 6 and 11 pm, plus, Friday night’s on the 18 Sports Blitz.

Congratulations to Chuck on this tremendous accomplishment, we are truly thankful to have you in our department. Your dedication and friendship will always be valued, here’s to 17 years more and beyond.