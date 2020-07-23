Happy Birthday, Elmira legend Bee Stephens turns 97

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a birthday to remember for one local teaching legend.

A surprise drive-a-long was held for Elmira’s Bee Stephens, who turned 97 Thursday. Stephens taught at Elmira Southside High School for decades and even coached softball and basketball for the Green Hornets. A major supporter of girls athletics, Stephens served on the New York State Athletic Committee for 20 years.

Thursday’s birthday celebration was put on by several retired Southside teachers who respect Bee greatly.

A local legend, who inspired thousands through her work and a positive approach to everything she continues to do, 18 Sports wishes Stephens a very Happy Birthday! Take a special look at the video of the special celebration.

