Happy Birthday in heaven, Devon Shaw

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers the late-great, Devon Shaw.

A local soccer standout from Watkins Glen, Shaw sadly passed away from bone cancer in 2013. Devon impacted thousands and his legacy and memory lives on to this very day. 18 Sports salutes Devon on what would have been his 26th birthday Tuesday.

After years of battling cancer, Shaw not only inspired the community, he made the Twin Tiers realize how each day is a truly a gift. Take a look at our birthday salute to one of the greatest inspirations our area has ever seen, Devon Shaw.