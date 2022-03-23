ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of Canada’s top rising pro wrestling promotions is coming to Elmira.

Hart Legacy Wrestling, founded in 2013, is owned and operated by members of the legendary Hart family in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For the first time ever, the promotion will invade the United States at Elmira’s First Arena Saturday night for its special Showdown Wrestling card. Action begins at 7 pm, doors open at 6.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Campbell native, HC Loc. A former Ring of Honor tag team champion, Loc has made appearances for WWE Monday Night Raw, ECW, and competed around the country for many top companies in his career.

“They’re coming to the United States for the very first time and it’s right here in Elmira which is pretty amazing,” Loc said. For decades, Loc has been a mainstay in the industry but getting the opportunity to compete in his home region is truly special.

“I feel lucky that they’re kind of coming to my home area,” added Loc. “I’ve been a professional wrestler for 27 years and I’ve wrestled here maybe ten times.”

Saturday’s event marks the first professional wrestling event at First Arena since March 2020 when WWE SmackDown Live packed the venue. For Loc, he’s thrilled to get back to entertaining at home in a great facility for wrestling. “It’s nice,” Loc said. “It’s nice with this beautiful building we have.”

Also headlining the card is wrestling star Teddy Hart who’s performed for many major pro wrestling companies around the world including WWE and Major League Wrestling. Plus, before Saturday’s show wrestler Shannon “The Cannon” Rich will appear on WETM-TV News at Noon with meteorologist Nick Guzzo to get you ready for the big night.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s event which can be purchased at the First Arena box office and at the following link: https://firstarena.net/#

For more information on Legacy Hart Wrestling you can find them on the web at https://www.hartlegacywrestling.com/