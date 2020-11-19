Haverling and Hornell girls soccer teams win Section V titles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams earned championships in local soccer on Wednesday night.

The Haverling girls soccer team won its first Section V Class B2 title in 22 years with a 5-1 win over Le Roy. The Rams stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Meanwhile, the Hornell Red Raiders beat Greece-Olympia, 2-0, earning the Section V Class B1 title.

Ella Yartym scored one of her three goals on the night with just under six minutes into the game for Haverling (13-2). Keegan Smith scored the other two goals for the Rams in a very convincing championship victory, a win they will share forever.

Sophie Wilkins scored both goals on the night for Hornell in their title win. With New York State canceling the overall state tournament this year, both teams end the season as champions.

