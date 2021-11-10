Haverling boys soccer battling for state title shot

HAVERLING, N.Y. (WETM) – They’re back and they want it all.

The Haverling boys soccer team, the newly second-ranked team in New York State Class B, is back in the state final four. The Rams (21-0) will play Beekmantown Saturday at 12:30 pm in Middletown. Beekmantown (13-6-3) is currently ranked fourth in the state. Haverling is poised the finish the job this season and win a state crown after being bounced in the semis two seasons ago at the hands of top-seeded Skaneateles who eventual won the title in 2019.

It’s been 23 years since the program won a state title. 1996 was the last state championship for the Rams, their only title since the New York State Championship tournament was created in 1978.

If the Rams can win, that could potentially set up a number one vs. number two matchup in the finals with Skaneateles (19-0), the state’s top team. Skaneateles must first get by a tough semi-round opponent of their own, Westlake (19-1-1) Saturday morning.

Haverling will look to its senior leaders and upstart talent to play their way into the state finals. The Class B State Championship will be held Sunday morning at 10 am at Faller Field in Middletown. 18 Sports speaks with the team to discuss their preparation and mindset for the biggest weekend of the year.